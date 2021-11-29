How did the major escape from the battles of Syunik, and what were the consequences

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, during the one-day military operation on November 16, the acting commander of the military unit’s battalion was inactive and then fled, causing severe repercussions.

In particular, no appropriate steps were taken to detect or counteract the attack on the RA Armed Forces personnel stationed in the direction of Jermuk by the Azerbaijani armed forces. The law enforcers detained one contract soldier of the Rifle Battalion of the N military unit, Major GG, the acting commander of the battalion of the same military unit. The soldier faces up to ten years in prison on the charges. The major has been detained since November 25.

It should be reminded that due to the November 16 hostilities, the Armenian side has 6 victims at the moment, according to Nikol Pashinyan, according to unverified data, 32 captured servicemen, among whom there are wounded. On November 26, Baku returned one of them to the Armenian side. In a conversation with Factor TV, Zhanna Aleksanyan, a human rights activist dealing with soldiers’ issues, clarified the circumstances under which the major and the contract soldier fled. MP Tigran Abrahamyan raises the question of why criminal cases were not initiated on May 12, when the Azerbaijani side occupied the sovereign territory of Armenia without firing.

By the way, according to Pashinyan, it is about 41 square kilometers. Abrahamyan does not rule out that in the past an agreement was reached between the two sides to resolve the issues without a shot. Now the member of the NA Committee on Defense and Security does not rule out that the agreement was violated by the Azerbaijani side on November 16.

Former Secretary of the Artsakh Security Council Samvel Babayan rules out that there could be agreements with Azerbaijan on this issue. Human rights activist Zhanna Aleksanyan says that before the soldiers are brought to justice, the shortcomings of the military-political leadership should be singled out, from which the shortcomings of the servicemen come.

The human rights activist conveys the alarms of the parents of the killed servicemen, how the military leadership left some soldiers bleeding on the battlefield. It is noteworthy that a year after the 44-day war, none of the high-ranking political-military officials was charged with defeat or loss.

Former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan is currently detained, but according to law enforcement, he is in the process of acquiring expired ammunition. In addition to the arrest of the acting commander of the Jermuk military unit, Major GG, law enforcement announced the arrest of another commander about a year ago. The penitentiary informed that the commander of the battalion JM, whose title is not mentioned, in 2020. During the hostilities that took place from December 11 to 12, 1945, he showed official negligence, as a result of which 12 combat positions on the eastern border of the Old Tagher section of the Hadrut region came under enemy control. Nine servicemen were killed and two were taken, prisoner

Source: https://factor.am/447503.html?fbclid=IwAR2IQSaSyqOpqy5UrTriWOxRUX00rNJPPfnfuWKOJdpdn-WxK3cNLYus66w