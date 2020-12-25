How did the Artsakh war change the Armenian-Russian relations? Lenta.ru reference

The Russian website lenta.ru published an article analyzing the impact of the recent Karabakh war on Armenian-Russian relations. In particular, the article states that the Armenian parliamentarians proposed to deploy another Russian military base in the country, this time on the border with the lands controlled by Azerbaijan as a result of the war in Nagorno Karabakh. Citizens of Armenia are less and less convinced that their own government and army will protect them. However, at present Russia has closer ties with Armenia’s opponent, Azerbaijan. On the contrary, the relations between Yerevan and Moscow cannot be called warm. Why do allies of the recent past trust each other less and less? Can Armenians continue to rely on Russian help? Another Russian military base should be located in Armenia, said Edmon Marukyan, head of the “Bright Armenia” opposition parliamentary faction. In his words, after the Karabakh war, “cracks” appeared in Armenia’s security system, the base is needed in Syunik region.

This region borders the territories transferred to Azerbaijan as a result of the armed conflict, and the locals are afraid that they will find themselves under enemy fire. Nikol Pashinyan had to come to that parliament, but he was not welcomed there. They blocked the road and demanded to leave. Mass protests have been going on in the country for a month and a half demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister, who signed a declaration of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, as a result of which Armenians suffered territorial losses. The armed conflict changed not only the fate of Pashinyan, but also the Armenian-Russian relations. Not everyone agrees with oppositionist Marukyan that it is worth asking Moscow for protection. Opposition Pashinyan’s coming to power in the spring of 2018, amid a wave of protests, generally froze Armenian-Russian relations. The point is that the former political elites, personally former President Serzh Sargsyan, had quite good personal contacts with the Russian leadership. Therefore, after the victory of the Velvet Revolution, the question arose about the further cooperation between Yerevan and Moscow, as it is no secret that Moscow does not like such scenarios of the revolution.

At first, things seemed to go well. Russia recognized the new Armenian authorities as legitimate, and Pashinyan stressed that the direction of Yerevan’s foreign policy would not change. But soon problems arose in relations between the two countries. In Armenia, the second president of the republic, Robert Kocharyan, and the incumbent CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov were arrested for dispersing mass protests in 2008. Khachaturov held the post of Secretary General of the Russian-led international body. Kocharyan is the predecessor of the ousted Sargsyan, the defender of his regime, because the protests of 2008 were connected with the election of the third president of Armenia, that is, they belong to the same group of political elites, which, in turn, has long been familiar with the Russian elite. Besides, Kocharyan has quite close personal relations with Vladimir Putin, which the Russian leader himself admitted, congratulating the Armenian politician on the holidays on the phone. Not surprisingly, their high-profile arrest sparked a backlash in the Russian Federation. Russia also had less noisy, but no less serious reasons for dissatisfaction. For example, the criminal case initiated by the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia on alienation of state property from the concession assets of the South Caucasus Railways Company. In April 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that some Russian companies in Armenia were in a “difficult situation” and expressed hope that the courts would be “settled without trying to bring things that do not suit the allies there.” Despite all this, the parties continued to declare their commitment to their strong friendship.

As Lavrov stated in November 2019, Armenia’s relations with Russia are so wide that there may be disagreements on certain issues, but this is not a reason to question the relations. After the fight The Nagorno-Karabakh war has become another test of Russian-Armenian relations. Russia, like other countries, called for a ceasefire. Pashinyan has called Putin and other foreign leaders more than once. Immediately after the start of the conflict, the question arose as to whether Russia would provide military assistance to its CSTO ally. Putin stated that Russia “has always fulfilled, is fulfilling, will fulfill” its allied obligations, but today military operations are not carried out in the territory of Armenia. In Yerevan, they claimed that they were talking about military aid to third countries