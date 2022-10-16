How did the 2008 terrorists Hijack the Armenian Nation in 2018 (Winged Words)

“Determination to be wrong is the true path”

This judgment was the “belief” of the person who came to power due to the events of April 2018, as a result of which we are on the way to completely losing Artsakh. On the road, which, according to his testimony, he recently began to see the implementer of the idea of ​​handing over Artsakh to the enemy at the cost of several thousand victims. A road, at the end of which we may lose all of Armenia, if everything goes exactly as the author of the judgment has planned. The only way to avoid that is to remove him from office by all means possible and impossible.

“An army of sheep (or donkeys) led by a lion is always stronger than an army of lions led by a sheep (or donkey)”

This saying is present in the folklore of a number of peoples (Chinese, Romans, Arabs) used by famous generals of the past: Alexander the Great, Napoleon Bonaparte, etc. The truth of this saying was proved by those generals. It was also proven in the 44-day war in 2020, thanks to a “commander-in-chief” whose presence we should have “no qualms about”, as one of his servile henchmen put it. It proved literally, because if before that we called the enemy soldiers sheep, today they return the same to us. And that’s because of Pashinyan Nikol, who attributed the success of the 2020 Tavush July Positional March to himself.

“Woe to the losers”

The author of this winged speech is Brenos, leader of one of the Gallic tribes, who lived in BC. In 390 he defeated the Romans. The latter convince Brenos to end the war by receiving a military fine. The Gaelic leader agrees, but presents false balances to weigh the gold he received as a war penalty. And when the Romans complain of injustice, he utters “Vae victis” and puts his heavy sword on the scales, making them heavier. But the story does not end there. At that moment, the army gathered by the Roman general Camillus appears at the gates of the city. The latter addresses the audience, saying: “The homeland should be liberated not with gold, but with iron…” And drawing his sword, he places it on the other side of the scale. With that, Camillus, endowed with dictatorial powers, annuls the decision of the consuls. In the end, the Gauls are defeated. Unlike the ancient Romans, we still can’t get off the losing streak. The reason is the absence of a military leader with the thinking of Camilos in today’s Armenia.

“The power of the Armenian army was a myth”

Due to the events of April 2018, the mentioned is a false and extremely dangerous judgment thrown into the public by the person holding the position of the RA Prime Minister and his ruling group. Who, with his hypocrisy, wreaked havoc in our army. If it were not false, Shamil Basayev, the leader of the Chechen movement, invited by the Azerbaijani authorities in the first Artsakh war, would not have left for Chechnya after the defeat of his squad. And later he would not declare that fighting in Artsakh was pointless, because it was almost impossible to defeat the Armenians. And after that, the Armenian army would not show its strength once again in the April 2016 four-day war, forcing the enemy to appeal to Moscow for a cease-fire. This means that it was not the Armenian army that was defeated in the 44-day war of 2020, but it was betrayed by its leadership. The leadership which was embodied in a person called “Commander-in-Chief”. As well as in the persons of incompetent colonels and generals promoted by him. Who had replaced the heroic military commanders of the Artsakh victorious war.

Vakhtang Siradeghyan