How did Pashinyan and CP mislead people?

At midnight yesterday, we learned that aggressor Azerbaijan is shelling in the directions of Syunik, Vayots Dzor and Gegharkunik. Although it was visible for a long time that the enemy would resort to provocations, which would bring huge casualties and wounded, the current authorities of Armenia kept putting a soft pillow under the heads of the public. For example, in his recent interview with Petros Ghazaryan, CP MP Arman Yeghoyan ruled out that Azerbaijan could ever attack Armenia. The MP specifically mentioned.

“Azerbaijan cannot do things that cannot be done according to the international order. What they want to do, according to the current international order, they cannot do,” Yeghoyan said, referring to the topic of a possible war. As we see, the reality is different.

In Armenia, there is our reality and the Nicolaian reality, which have nothing to do with each other. After the shameful defeat in 2020, Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs of the National Assembly, in a conversation with journalists, when asked why we did not deploy our “Iskander” and why we did not target the enemy’s oil wells, responded: “We are doing well when if necessary, we will implement it. Leave that to the military professionals.”

Now the same Andranik Kocharyan should be asked a question, the enemy has come to Jermuk, and when will the time come to put your Iskander into action?

On September 12, Ambassador with special assignments Edmon Marukyan announced that Azerbaijan is preparing for new provocations. In response to this, CP deputy Gagik Melkonyan answered the question of one of the media, whether the Armenian army is ready for war, what reforms have you made in the army? “Of course it’s ready. We have done everything, sit back.”

In other words, they put a soft pillow under the heads of people with the whole team so that they can enjoy the power in peace. Today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan officially announced that we have more than 49 victims, and just yesterday Melkonyan was saying, “Sit down.”

Hayk Gevorgyan

