by ATHENS BUREAU

From Yerevan to Stepanakert, from Germany to Russia, and Canada to the U.S., Armenians sent a message on the occasion of the Greek Genocide Remembrance Day.

Commemorations on the Remembrance Day of the Victims of the Greek Genocide in Pontus was also commemorated at the Tsitsernakabert Armenian Genocide memorial complex in the Armenian capital of Yerevan.