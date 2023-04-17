Hovik Aghazaryan Member of DDD says that another person wrote on his page

Since yesterday, Facebook users have been sharing excerpts from the correspondence with Hovik Aghazaryan, deputy of the “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly, in which it can be seen how the deputy of the ruling faction curses the users who write to him and their relatives in response to citizens’ criticisms.

It should be noted that the users were angered by Aghazaryan’s post in which he apologized, according to him, to the international civilized society, that he “did not completely eradicate the manifestations typical of wild and cannibalistic tribes from the nation.”

Aghazaryan apologized yesterday for burning the flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan during the opening ceremony of the European Heavyweight Championship.

We asked a member of the CP to comment on the inappropriate behavior, but Aghazaryan said that his page was probably hacked, he said that he was not the author of the comments.

“For several hours, my friends have been calling me, asking what’s going on, I heard from them. I didn’t log into my page during the weekend, I organized a gathering with my student friends in Kanakeravan, I don’t deny that the post is mine, but I didn’t use the messenger. Perhaps someone used my messenger at the same time, maybe my page was hacked, I asked my assistant to change the password,” Aghazaryan said. When asked who could use his page, “What do I know?” Aghazaryan was angry.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

