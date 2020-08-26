Hospital director: Man, 41, injured in Yerevan blast has burns all over his body

YEREVAN. – The 41-year-old man who was injured in the explosion in Yerevan has burns all over his body and is hooked up to a ventilator. Aren Bablumyan, Director of the “Heratsi” Hospital Complex No. 1, said this in a conversation with Armenian NEWS.am

“Starting at 7:30am, two patients were admitted to the hospital. The first is a woman born in 1949. Her health condition is assessed as moderate,” Bablumyan said, in particular.

He added, however, that the condition of the second patient remains critical. “The second patient, a man born in 1979, was transferred around 8:15am. He has burns on the whole surface of his body, he is in critical condition, is hooked up to a ventilator, is at the intensive care unit. At the same time, he has a foreign object under the skin of the lumbar part of his body, which was a result of the explosion. The patient is being prepared for surgical intervention, “Aren Bablumyan noted.