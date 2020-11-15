Hospital Bombed by Azerbaijan, a Town Deserted. IN PHOTOS: The War in Nagorno-Karabakh #Artsakh

Most of Martakert’s Armenian residents fled when the shelling started, but others remain – including the doctors who are tending to the injured on both sides. As one of them put it: ‘There’s nowhere to run to’

NAGORNO-KARABAKH – Thirty miles (nearly 50 kilometers) separate the town of Martakert and Stepanakert, the capital of the Republic of Artsakh. Mountains lie to the west of the pot-holed asphalt road that connects the two places, while an endless desert lies to the east, through which runs the border between Azerbaijan and the republic, which is better known internationally as Nagorno-Karabakh. The defensive line of the republic begins in the south, where the borders of Artsakh, Iran and Azerbaijan meet.