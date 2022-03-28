Homeland is above all, we must first solve the problem of the internal enemy, then the external ․ Arush Arushanyan video

My struggle is not for politics. Regardless of everything, our struggle will continue. Goris community head Arush Arushanyan, who was recently released, told reporters about this in the courtyard of a court in Goris.

“We will not have the moral right to live if we forget the compatriots who gave their lives for our lands. We must not only remember our brothers who fell in the 44-day war, but also the representatives of our older generation who gave their lives for the preservation of our lands during the millennia. Did they not want to live? The homeland is above all. “But we must first solve the problem of the internal enemy, then the external one,” he said.

According to Arushanyan, regardless of whether he is the mayor or not, he will continue to improve Goris.

“We will continue to build Goris in the same way,” Arushanyan said.

Details in the video.