History repeat itself Citizens blocking Baghramyan Avenue Against Pashinyan

Groups of citizens have blocked the central Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan, demanding the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan. They have parked two trucks on the road section in front of the American University. A poster on one of the truck reads “Nikol, take away your bloody hands!” Police forces are deployed at the scene. The traffic is currently disrupted through the avenue.

One of the protesters, a relative of a missing soldier, told reporters. “For 45 day now, we have been searching our children and haven’t found. I have been to Artsakh myself. I am pessimistic about the search operations. No state body was next to us and I myself went to deep locations for finding the missing one at the risk of own life. This protest is not a political action. I am not affiliated with any political party,” he stressed.

The protester noted that chances to find their sons are diminishing as bodies are covered with snow.

“Let us not be guided by lies. First, we were told we would win the war. Today, we are not sure even how many captives are held, how many missing people and victims are. We need an educated leader capable to negotiate,” added he.