Hiring in Armenia must have a low IQ as of the PM The new candidate for the position of ombudsman was a clothing store manager

Yesterday, Human Rights Defender Kristine Grigoryan submitted her resignation to the National Assembly, and without waiting for the one week prescribed by law to expire in order to reaffirm her application, she hastily left the HRD office.

Yesterday we received news that he left Armenia. Before that, saying goodbye to the HRD staff, she announced that she received a new job offer and accepted that offer. In the near future, we will inform you more clearly about the offer.

As for the vacant position of HRD, we were informed that the new candidate of the authorities is Tatevik Stepanyan, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

Studying her biography, it will seem to an uninformed person that she is a 40-year-old woman who has come a long way and deserves this high position. But in fact, if you remove from the biography the participation in various courses (the course “Methods of support for children with reading and writing difficulties” at the International Institute of Education and Dyslexia of the Global University of London (UCL), the course “Autism Spectrum Disorders” at the University of California, Davis, the participation of the Asian Development Bank / AAU Women’s Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Communication Program of the Department of Continuing Education at the American University of Armenia, etc.), as well as public activities of an unknown nature, there remains one job fact: the position of manager of the Modamont clothing store chain, which she held from 2004 to 2020. date.

In 2020 on May 15, she was appointed deputy minister, which caused a great surprise in the system at that time. Today, in fact, she will register the next rise in her career, being appointed to the high and responsible position of HRD.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/a65236b1f6bf8649107f9116fd498243?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

