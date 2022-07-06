High speculation Turkey’s Erdogan to announce northern Cyprus annexation on July 20

Speculation is ripe that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will announce the annexation of the breakaway northern part of Cyprus in a couple of weeks.

Specifically, on July 20 when the invasion of Turkey in Cyprus back in 1974 is marked – in a celebratory mood in the Turkish-held north.

Health-permitting, Erdogan is expected to visit northern Cyprus to ‘celebrate’ the dark anniversary amongst speculation that he will make the annexation move, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The Turkish government, it added, has already paved the way for such an announcement through several actions.

In addition to the political control exercised by Turkey in the occupied territories, the recent protocol Ankara signed with the occupying regime is a kind of a road map towards annexation.

The Turkish Cypriot newspaper Halkin Sesi recently focused on the issues of the ‘imminent’ annexation of the territories occupied by Turkey.

It cites Turkish columnist Cevheri Guven who wrote that Erdogan intends to annex occupied Cyprus now as part of his re-election campaign.