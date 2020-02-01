High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs to meet with Armenian lawmakers of Georgian parliament

Armenia’s High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan has left for Georgia on a working trip, the press service at the Office of Commissioner said in a statement.

As the source said, during the five-day working trip Zareh Sinanyan will hold meetings with Armenian lawmakers of the Georgian parliament, the Georgian State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Ketevan Tsikhelashvili, governor of Samtskhe-Javakheti region Besik Amirkhanashvili. The High Commissioner plans also to visit the Armenian cultural and education centres, schools in Tbilisi, Akhalkalaki and Akhaltsikhe. During the trip the Commissioner will meet with members of the Armenia community and the representatives of the media.