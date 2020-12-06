hetq, discover the property of the family of the second president Robert Kocharyan together

Hetq has decided to reveal the property of the second president Robert Kocharyan and his family, but for that it needs the help of readers, owners and co-owners of companies related to the Kocharyan family or his name, as well as the support of various government agencies.

Over the years, of course, Hetq has been able to gather and verify some information, but the favorable conditions created today allow for large-scale information.

For example, today it is impossible to identify the owners of closed joint stock companies, but if the authorities can make legislative changes and disclose that information, it will be possible to clarify a lot. Government agencies can also receive information from various banks, which will shed light on various transactions. We appeal to our compatriots living abroad, if you know any information about businesses, real estate belonging to the Kocharyan family, please inform us by writing to us at [email protected] We guarantee the confidentiality of the information provider.

Especially today there is a lot of talk about the property of the second president Robert Kocharyan, the media present different information and lists. For the first time such a list was published by the Russian website versia.ru. Below we present the list of companies attributed to RJ Kocharyan and his family members published in different

sources. 1 ․ Artsakhbank

2 ․ MAP (50%)

3 ․ “Unibank” (co-owner)

4․ABB Bank (co-owner)

5. Renko Construction:

6 ․ Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine (more than 90%)

7 ․ Ardshinbank (above 50%)

8 ․ Converse Bank (according to various data – 30-50%)

9 ․ “Blue Sean” complex (100%)

10 ․ Nairi Medical Center

11 ․ Emporio Armani, Stefano Ricci and other brands

12 ․ H2 TV Company (co-owner)

13 ․ SAS chain store (50%)

14 ․ “Noy” brandy-wine factory (50% with co-owner Gagik Tsarukyan)

15 ․ Large shopping center in Moscow

16 ․ Casino in Moscow

17․Import of mobile phones. 80% of this market belongs to the Kocharyans 18․ “K-Telecom”, MTS-Armenia,

19 ․ “Araratcement” factory. The Kocharyans have a 33% stake in this company. The co-owner is Gagik Tsarukyan.

20 ․ Representation of “TOYOTA” company in Armenia

21 ․ Zvartnots International Airport

22. “Haypost” company

23. Golden Palace Hotel

24. Numerous diamond mines in Nigeria

25. Erebuni Plaza Hotel

26. Agarak Copper and Molybdenum Combine

27. “Roberto” shoe chain

28. "Northern Avenue" buildings We also expect Robert Kocharyan's comment within the framework of our study. # The property of the Kocharyan family

Source: https://hetq.am/hy/article/92273