By Ryan Gingeras

Heroin, Organized Crime, and the Making of Modern Turkey explores the history of organized crime in Turkey and the roles which gangs and gangsters have played in the making of the Turkish state and Turkish politics. Turkey’s underworld, which has been at the heart of several devastating scandals over the last several decades,

is strongly tied to the country’s long history of opium production and heroin trafficking. As an industry at the centre of the Ottoman Empire’s long transition into the modern Turkish Republic, as important as the silk road had been in earlier centuries, the modern rise of the opium and heroin trade helped to solidify and complicate long-standing relationships between state officials and criminal syndicates. Such relationships produced not only ongoing patterns of …Source: Publisher

Source: https://www.google.com/books/edition/Heroin_Organized_Crime_and_the_Making_of/tO9IDwAAQBAJ?hl=en&gbpv=1