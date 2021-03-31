Hero of Artsakh, Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (known as Komando’s) has passed away at the age of 81. Video

Hero of Artsakh, Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (known as Komandos) has passed away at the age of 81. Ter-Tadevosyan was best known for successfully leading the operation “Wedding in the Mountains” for the Liberation of Shushi on May 8-9, 1992. Lest we forget!

Arkady Ivani Ter-Tadevosyan was a Soviet and #Armenian Major General, a military leader of the Armenian forces during the First #NagornoKarabakh War. Ter-Tadevosyan is best known as the commander of the operation to liberate the town of #Shushi, Artsakh on 8-9 May 1992.