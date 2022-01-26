Here is why Pashinyan used the Paper press Conference to distort question’s like the one was sent by Factor TV

At the January 25 online press conference of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the issue of Factor TV was voiced with obvious reductions, which led to the distortion of the context of the issue. This is in the case when Facor TV asked the Prime Minister’s Office with a special note: “As such a format of the press conference creates a number of inconveniences, we expect that our question will be voiced in the same way, with sub-questions, without reductions.”

The Factor TV question sent to the Government e-mail was worded as follows: “Mr. Prime Minister, after the encroachments on the borders of Armenia, the CSTO, which rejected our written and oral applications for support, worked its mechanisms in Kazakhstan. Couldn’t Armenia not participate in that process, pointing out the fact that our country’s security is disturbed today? The Azeri Armed Forces have occupied the territory of Armenia, regularly resorting to provocations, because the CSTO does not support us, the RA Armed Forces must first ensure the security of our borders.

Why did the Armenian government not use this argument, thus not only refraining from getting involved in a possible Russian-Ukrainian war in the near future, but also from attacking the democratic image of the country? – In case of a possible war between Russia and Ukraine, if Russia applies to the CSTO with a request for military assistance, will Armenia be involved in the war by Russia against Ukraine? Thus, a significant part of the Factor TV question was not voiced, միավոր by combining the beginning and the end, a distorted question was presented. These formulations have been left out of the question ․ “Why didn’t the Armenian government use this argument, thus not only refraining from getting involved in a possible Russian-Ukrainian war in the near future, but also from attacking the democratic image of the country?” “In case of a possible war between Russia and Ukraine, if Russia applies to the CSTO for military assistance, will Armenia be involved in the war by Russia against Ukraine?” Let’s add that in the previous online press conference, a part of our question was reduced, about which we had raised. Details in the video. ASCP After the publication, we were contacted by the Prime Minister’s press service and assured that the problem was of a technical nature. A promise was also voiced that in the coming press conferences our questions will be voiced in such a format without interventions. We also found out from the government’s press service that they were engaged in grouping the questions received from the media, and the moderator of the press conference, Tatev Danielyan, had nothing to do with the reduction of questions. He asked the questions as he received them.

Have you signed the Petition https://www.change.org/We-Demand-Pashinyan-Resignation-Now

If not, please do and share.

You can read the full article at this address: https://factor.am/467934.html?fbclid=IwAR15RKzt4H0gWrwolkaw-v3Ri01GbGR9URFny_tYUjL9nsWVQH6wVSjNTlo © factor.am:

Վարչապետ Նիկոլ Փաշինյանի՝ հունվարի 25-ի առցանց ասուլիսում Factor TV-ի հարցը հնչեցվել է ակնհայտ կրճատումներով, ինչը բերել է հարցի կոնտեքստի աղճատման և իմաստի աղավաղման։ Սա այն դեպքում, երբ հատուկ նշումով Facor TV-ն վարչապետի աշխատակազմին խնդրել էր՝ «Քանի որ ասուլիսի այսպիսի ֆորմատը մի շարք անհարմարություններ է ստեղծում, ակնկալում ենք, որ մեր հարցը կհնչեցվի նույնությամբ՝ ենթահարցերով, առանց կրճատումների»։ Factor TV-ի հարցը՝ ուղարկված Կառավարության էլեկտրոնային հասցեին, ձևակերպված էր այսպես․ «Պարո՛ն վարչապետ, Հայաստանի սահմանների նկատմամբ ոտնձգություններից հետո աջակցության մեր գրավոր և բանավոր դիմումները մերժած ՀԱՊԿ-ն աշխատացրեց իր մեխանիզմները Ղազախստանում։ Արդյո՞ք Հայաստանը չէր կարող չմասնակցել այդ գործընթացին՝ մատնանշելով այն փաստը, որ մե՛ր երկրի անվտանգությունն է այսօր խաթարված․ ադրբեջանական ԶՈՒ-ն օկուպացրել է Հայաստանի տարածքը, պարբերաբար դիմում է սադրանքների, և քանի որ ՀԱՊԿ-ն մեզ աջակցություն չի ցուցաբերում, ՀՀ ԶՈՒ-ն նախ և առաջ պետք է ապահովի մե՛ր սահմանների անվտանգությունը։ Ինչո՞ւ ՀՀ իշխանությունն այս փաստարկը չօգտագործեց՝ այդպիսով ոչ միայն զերծ մնալով առաջիկայում ռուս-ուկրաինական հնարավոր պատերազմում ներքաշվելուց, այլև երկրի ժողովրդավարական իմիջին հարված հասցնելուց։ -Ռուսաստանի և Ուկրաինայի միջև հնարավոր պատերազմի դեպքում, եթե Ռուսաստանը դիմի ՀԱՊԿ-ին՝ ռազմական աջակցության խնդրանքով, արդյո՞ք Հայաստանը կներգրավվի պատերազմում Ռուսաստանի կողմից՝ Ուկրաինայի դեմ։ Այսպիսով, Factor TV-ի հարցի մի զգալի հատված չի հնչեցվել, և սկզբի ու վերջնամասի միավորմամբ՝ ներկայացվել է աղճատված հարցադրում։ Հարցից դուրս են թողնվել այս ձևակերպումները․ «Ինչո՞ւ ՀՀ իշխանությունն այս փաստարկը չօգտագործեց՝ այդպիսով ոչ միայն զերծ մնալով առաջիկայում ռուս-ուկրաինական հնարավոր պատերազմում ներքաշվելուց, այլև երկրի ժողովրդավարական իմիջին հարված հասցնելուց։ -Ռուսաստանի և Ուկրաինայի միջև հնարավոր պատերազմի դեպքում, եթե Ռուսաստանը դիմի ՀԱՊԿ-ին՝ ռազմական աջակցության խնդրանքով, արդյո՞ք Հայաստանը կներգրավվի պատերազմում Ռուսաստանի կողմից՝ Ուկրաինայի դեմ»։ Հավելենք, որ նախորդ առցանց ասուլիսում ևս մեր հարցի մի մասը կրճատվել էր, ինչի մասին ևս բարձրաձայնել էինք։ Մանրամասները՝ տեսանյութում։ Հ․Գ․ Հրապարակումից հետո մեզ հետ կապ հաստատեցին վարչապետի լրատվական ծառայությունից եւ հավաստիացրեցին, որ խնդիրը եղել է տեխնիկական բնույթի։ Նաեւ հնչեց խոստում, որ նման ֆորմատով առաջիկա ասուլիսներում մեր հարցերը կհնչեցվեն առանց միջամտությունների։ Կառավարության լրատվական ծառայությունից նաեւ պարզեցինք, որ լրատվամիջոցներից ստացված հարցերի խմբավորմամբ զբաղվել են իրենք, իսկ ասուլիսը վարողը՝ Տաթեւ Դանիելյանը, որևէ կապ չի ունեցել հարցերի կրճատման հետ։ Նա հնչեցրել է հարցերն այնպես, ինչպես ստացել է։