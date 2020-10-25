Heavy battles are taking place on the front line. The Defense Army continues to neutralize Azerbaijani subversive groups

Heavy fighting is still taking place on the front lines of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. As reports “Armenpress”, the representative of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan said this during the press conference held on October 25.

“Intensive military operations continued along the entire front today. The shelling in the northern direction started early in the morning, some military operations were launched, which, however, are slightly inferior in intensity to the military operations in the southern direction. During the whole day in the southern direction to the north, to the west in the direction of Sanasar, the enemy launched dozens of attacks and attacks from different directions. “Intensive hostilities continued throughout the day, and heavy fighting is taking place at the moment,” Hovhannisyan said.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan added that the Defense Army also continues to detect and neutralize Azerbaijani subversive groups.

“During the day, subversive groups were seen in several villages north of Hadrut, south of Martuni, including in the forests near the village of Avetaranots. Search and destruction of subversive groups continued in other villages, and they are still ongoing. “As a rule, subversive groups do not fight, they try to escape from the place where the relevant subdivisions of our Armed Forces report,” said Artsrun Hovhannisyan.

Since September 27, Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, has unleashed a war against Artsakh, using its entire arsenal, targeting even the civilian population in both Artsakh and Armenia. There is confirmed information that mercenaries brought from Syria through Turkey are part of the Azerbaijani armed forces fighting against the Armenian side.