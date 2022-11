On November 16, hearings will be held in the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, during which Washington’s policy in the South Caucasus will be assessed.

Karen Donfried, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State, and Philip Reeker, US Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations and Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for the US, will speak at the hearings.

The event will be broadcast online.