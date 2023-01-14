Hearing on opening Lachin corridor to be held at UN International Court of Justice on January 30

The United Nations International Court of Justice will hold public hearings on the application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination on January 30 and 31, 2023, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court, a document said published by the International Court of Justice.

The Court will hold hearings on Armenia’s request for the indication of provisional measures on December 27, 2022, on January 30, while the hearings on Azerbaijan’s request will be held on January 31, the press release said.

Previously, the parties had filed motions with the International Court of Justice. Armenia asked the Court to apply the following interim measures: “Azerbaijan must stop organizing and supporting the alleged “protests” blocking unimpeded free movement through the Lachin corridor in both directions.

Azerbaijan should ensure unimpeded free movement of all persons, vehicles and cargoes through the Lachin corridor in both directions”.

Pursuant to Article 74 of the Rules of Court, “an application for interim measures shall have priority over all other cases”.

Azerbaijan, in turn, demanded to stop the mining of Artsakh territory and to provide detailed information about the location and characteristics of mines and other explosive devices.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

