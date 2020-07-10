Head of Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises of Armenia dies

Karen Vardanyan, CEO of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) of Armenia, has died.
Hakob Arshakyan, the Minister of High Technological Industry, wrote as follows in this regard, in particular, on his Facebook page: “Mr. Vardanyan left a great invaluable contribution to the technology sector (…) the Digitech Business Forum, the World IT Congress, and dozens of other projects and strategic programs for the development of technology would not have been complete without his enormous efforts.”
