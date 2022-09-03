HDP’s Garo Paylan @GaroPaylan: The historical monastery in Van stood for 1,600 years, but was left to be destroyed in the last century

“I’m addressing the Minister of Culture from here; what do you think you will benefit from the destruction of this monastery?”

HDP Diyarbakır Deputy Garo Paylan examined the historical monasteries and churches in Van. Stating that these structures should be taken under protection, otherwise they will collapse in time, Paylan said about the Surp Bartholomew Monastery in Başkale, “The entire monastery has collapsed. Only the entrance door and its side facade are standing, but its dome has collapsed. “This monastery has stood for 1,600 years, but in the last century it has been left to destruction and is being deliberately destroyed,” he said. Garo Paylan announced that he will go to many regions of Turkey and draw attention to the protection of cultural assets and make investigations. In this context, Paylan first visited the historical monasteries and churches in Van. Paylan, who examined the abandoned Armenian monasteries and churches in Van, said that most of the churches and monasteries in the city were destroyed. Paylan pointed out that the remaining temples will collapse soon if urgent measures are not taken. “It should not be forgotten that the biggest treasure is the survival of these cultural assets” Examining the Seven Churches (Varakavank) in Van, the Surp Bartholomew Monastery in Baskale and the Church of Soratir Etchmiadzin, Paylan said, “Armenian churches, monasteries and various historical and cultural structures were either left to their fate or to the mercy of treasure seekers within the framework of the plunder policy. There were even people who were deliberately destroyed by being told that there is a treasure in it. However, it should not be forgotten that the biggest treasure is the survival of these cultural assets.”

Source: https://t24.com.tr/video/hdp-li-paylan-van-daki-tarihi-manastir-bin-600-yildir-ayaktaydi-ama-son-yuzyilda-yok-edilmeye-terk-edildi,49751