The Armenian presidential palace is hosting the 31st sitting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

The activity report of the foundation for 2021 is to be presented at the meeting which began on Saturday morning.

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and third President Serzh Sargsyan as well as former Artsakh leaders Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan are not in attendance.