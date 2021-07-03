Hayastan Alliance’s application to challenge the results of the snap parliamentary elections has been submitted to the Constitutional Court

The “Hayastan” bloc informs that the application to challenge the results of the June 20 special parliamentary elections has been submitted to the Constitutional Court. “Today, on July 2, at 15:00, the official headquarters of the” Hayastan “bloc will hold a briefing by the official representative of the” Hayastan “bloc on the application submitted by the” Hayastan “bloc to the Constitutional Court,” reads the statement posted on the bloc’s Facebook page.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply