Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s 24th Telethon to Be Held Today

The 24th Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Telethon under the title “Viable Border Communities” will air on Public Television today at 18:50 local time.

According to the Foundation’s statement, “unlike previous years, this year the telethon will be held in a new format, in the form of a report film, during which the Fund’s team will present the large-scale programs implemented in 2020-21 in Armenia and Artsakh.”

“2020 was full of many challenges and setbacks for all Armenians: coronavirus epidemic, Tavush battles, Beirut explosion, and finally a 44-day hard war. In that sense, the year was also unique and unprecedented in terms of the unity of the Armenian people.

“Thanks to the efforts of its partners and donors around the world, the Foundation has been able to implement large-scale projects of strategic importance both in Armenia and Artsakh for many years,” the statement reads.

Adhering to tradition, the 24th Telethon will be held in Los Angeles from 4 pm local time.

“The mission of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is to establish a pan-Armenian network system, the purpose of which is to ensure the balanced, sustainable, interconnected development of Armenia, Artsakh, as well as the Armenian communities around the world, based on a common identity,” he said in a statement.

Last year, about $ 23 million was raised as a result of the 23rd fundraising telethon.