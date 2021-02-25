Hayastan All-Armenian Fund donations: $ 11 million reportedly disappeared

$ 11 million have disappeared which were donated to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

“We have already written that during the war, when Armenians all over the world transferred money to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, these funds were subsequently used not purposefully, and in some cases evaporated. We also wrote that in addition to money laundering during the process of purchasing bulletproof vests at inflated prices, $ 11 million simply disappeared,” Deja Vu Telegram channel reported sharing two documents.

The first one indicates a one-time cash withdrawal of EUR 285,143 (as an advance payment), the other shows that the goods were allegedly purchased in the amount of 519,750,000 AMD (over EUR 800,000).

“These documents exist, but the problem is that both during the war and after it, these goods were not delivered, and the cashed amount is in the possession of several people who did not return the fund’s funds to the budget,” the channel added.

According to Dejavu, these transactions were coordinated by four people, MP Hayk Sargsyan, former head of the government staff Eduard Aghajanyan, MP Andranik Kocharyan, and Minister Hakob Arshakyan.