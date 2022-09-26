Has Turkey bought the Kurdish rebels?

The state circles of Velvet Armenia rush to announce that they have nothing to do with the extradition of Kurdish rebels Atilla Çiçek and Huseyin Yıldırım to Turkey.

Such a statement was made by the Ministry of Justice and the National Security Service, which announced that they did not hand over the Kurds. It is still not clear who is the author of that pro-Turkish decision in Armenia. But a pattern is noticeable.

In 1999, Turkish authorities captured the Kurdish revolutionary, the founder of the Kurdish Workers’ Party, Abdullah Ocalan. No European country fighting for human rights and fighting for the LGBT community gave Ocalan’s plane an airport. Russia did not give either, although there are facts, including videos and photos, that Ocalan has been hiding for many years in Russia itself, in the country house of Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the deputy speaker of the Russian State Duma. The Russians gave Öcalan time to leave the country, and days after his arrest, it became known that Turkey had bought nearly $400 million worth of weapons from Russia: anti-aircraft defense equipment.

Hungary extradited Ramil Safarov to Azerbaijan in 2012, who killed Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan with 16 blows of an ax while he was sleeping in Budapest in February 2004, and was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Hungarian court on April 13, 2006. European media reported that the Hungarian government received 7 million dollars from Azerbaijan for Safarov.

After the 44-day war of 2020, Artsakh passed to the Turks and there were rumors that Azerbaijan gave 5 billion dollars for Artsakh to the velvet rulers of Armenia. Even a recording was published, where there is a conversation from years ago about how the president of Azerbaijan offered 5 billion through the president of Belarus to the president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan in exchange for Artsakh and how he rejected that offer.

Talks about the financial basis of these three pro-Turkish developments continue to this day. There is no clear, direct evidence, but there are people who are aware of something, who talk regularly, there are people who understand the developments, who do analyses.

Let’s go back to the Kurdish rebels Atilla Çiçek and Hüseyin Yıldırım. This is one of the pro-Turkish developments. And the brief historical “tour” proves that Turkey’s only weapon is money, according to the versions, they bought Ocalan, they bought Ramil Safarov, they bought Artsakh. I will not be surprised if it turns out that they bought Kurdish rebels Atilla Çiçek and Hüseyin Yıldırım as well. It remains to be understood from whom and how much.

Areg Margaryan