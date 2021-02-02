Harutyun Kiviryan selected by Roscosmos team as a test cosmonaut candidate

Four people, among them Harutyun Kiviryan of Armenian origin, has been selected to the positions of test cosmonaut candidates of Roscosmos Cosmonaut Team. The recommendation was made by the Interdepartmental Commission for the selection of cosmonauts and their appointment to spacecraft and stations crews. The campaign to select new cosmonauts members began on June 3, 2019.

According to Rosatom website, the winners – Sergey Irtuganov, Alexander Kolyabin, Sergey Teteryatnikov and Harutyun Kiviryan will take general space training course for the next two years.

All contestants had to go through several stages, including educational and professional compliance with the requirements, complex of medical examinations, assessment of psychological qualities of applicants, and testing for physical fitness requirements compliance.

Harutyun Kiviryan has graduated from the Baltic State Technical University, was awarded the qualification of engineer specializing in rocket engineering. From 2012 to 2015, trained at the military department in operation and repair of ship complexes of cruise missiles, upon graduation was awarded the rank of lieutenant. In 2019, he studied at Technical School named after S.P. Korolev, specializing in operating machine tools with program control.