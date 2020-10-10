Hadrut remains under full control of Artsakh, announces President Harutyunyan

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has announced that the situation in the town of Hadrut is under the Artsakhi Defense Army’s control.

“I just returned from the town of Hadrut,” he said on social media.

“As you know, by ignoring the agreement on a humanitarian truce the enemy had launched a sabotage raid in the direction of Hadrut. Currently the situation is under the full control of the Defense Army. And I will speak about the existing agreements and their breaches at my press conference scheduled for 10:00 tomorrow morning,” he said.

“I hope this time there won’t be any obstacles,” Harutyunyan added, referring to the postponement of his press conference.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev had claimed on October 9 that his army had captured Hadrut. However, this was debunked by the Artsakhi Defense Army. Then, on October 10, just before the initiation of the humanitarian cessation of hostilities, the Azeri forces launched a raid on the town.