Grigory Ayvazyan Says Azerbaijani-Armenian Refugees Must Raise Their Voice

‘Taking advantage of the absence of the Armenian side, Azerbaijan used the chair of Brussels for its goals and propaganda; however we, as stakeholders and injured party in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, had a lot to tell not only the European Parliament but also the whole world,’ according to Grigory Ayvazyan, chairman of the ‘Assembly of Azerbaijani-Armenians’.

He said today at a meeting with journalists that they received an invitation from the European Parliament for partaking in the conference; however, the Embassy of Germany hindered their participation. Discussions on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and issues of refugees were held on February 9 at the European Parliament. The Armenian party did not manage to partake in it for not receiving a visa in time. ‘We wanted to tell the truth in Brussels.

We wanted to tell that the conflict started not in February 1992, but in 1988, with a decision by the Azerbaijani authorities, which organized the massacres of more than 500 000 thousand Armenian citizens of Azerbaijan,’ Grigory Ayvazyan said. He added that he does not have the status of refugee yet. The speaker informed that they intend to undertake measures for spreading the information.

‘The oil-dollars of Baku played the needed role and in the result of that we did not manage to attend the conference, which actually became a solo concert of Azerbaijanis,’ Grigory Ayvazyan said. Arman Melikyan, former foreign minister of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, said today at a press conference that the issue of the Armenian refugees of Azerbaijan must be raised in not an ‘amateur’, but political level.

‘Even if we managed to be present at the conference, it would be the next attempt to show how poor and tortured we are,’ Arman Melikyan said. He says raising the issue in a political level implies demanding to give the liberated territories of Artsakh to the Armenian refugees of Azerbaijan through talks.