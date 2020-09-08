Greek Youngsters Grab Five Medals in European Rowing Championships

The Greek team came away with two gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the European Under 23 Rowing Championships held in Duisberg, Germany on Sunday.

Anneta Kyridou and Evangelia Anastasiadou won gold in the women’s skiff event and the women’s lightweight skiff event, respectively.

Maria Kyridou and Christina Bourbou came second in the women’s pair without cox event, while bronze medals went to the Greek team in the men’s quadruple sculls and Antonis Papaconstantinou in the lightweight skiffs event.