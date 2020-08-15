Greek President Sakellaropoulou Commemorates, Deplores Cyprus Invasion, #Turkish Crime Against Humanity

On Friday, the 46th anniversary of the dark days of the second phase of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou issued a statement reiterating her country’s ongoing angst regarding of the events of that time.

Sakellaropoulou stated that Greece’s continual goal is for an end to the occupation of the northern part of the divided island by the Turkish troops who are still on the ground there.

The Greek president said that the recent threats and continued provocations on the part of Turkey “are not going to distract us from our national priorities.”

Speaking of the once-glittering Mediterranean tourist city, now a no-man’s land, on the northern side of Cyprus, Sakellaropoulou said “I think of Famagusta behind barbed wire, its beach hotels that were once full of life, in ruins, its streets grassy, its houses deserted, looted.

She concluded her remarks by saying “A ghost town, an empty shell, surrendered to abandonment and decay. But I do not think of it as a dead city. Whatever is kept alive in memory never dies,” expressing the eternal hope of Greece that one day the embattled island may be able to find peace once again.