Greek FM expresses solidarity to Armenian people

Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias has expressed his solidarity to the Armenian people, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during the joint press conference with his Greek counterpart in Yerevan.

The Greek FM arrived in Armenia on a working visit.

“We had a productive and constructive discussion today over our comprehensive agenda. Our meeting is taking place in a situation when our compatriots in Artsakh are facing an existential danger. I want to thank my Greek counterpart for visiting Armenia in this situation and expressing his solidarity to the Armenian people. Our regions – the Eastern Mediterranean and the Caucasus, are currently facing the same threat, the basis of which is Turkey’s expansionist policy”, the Armenian FM said.

Minister Mnatsakanyan said the relations between Armenia and Greece have traditionally been warm and friendly.

“Our friendly relations are developing dynamically. It’s very important that the two countries have a harmonious approach over multiples issues of the international agenda. Our bilateral relations are also highlighted in the context of the Armenia-EU partnership”, he said.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

On October 10 an agreement has been reached in Moscow between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone for humanitarian purposes. However, minutes after the agreement entered into force Azerbaijan again launched attacks against Artsakh and till now continues violating the humanitarian truce.