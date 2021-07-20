Greek Defence Minister in France today to ‘pick up’ Rafale fighter jets

Greece’s Minister of National Defence, Mr. Nikos Panagiotopoulos will land in France today Wednesday 21 July to attend the acceptance ceremony of the first of the 18 total state-of-the-art Rafale fighter jets.

The ceremony will take place at the air base in Istria, southern France, at the premises of “Dassault Aviation”, and will also be attended by the Greek Chief of the General Staff of National Defense (GEETHA) General Konstantinos Floros and the Chief of General Aviation Staff (GEA) Vice Admiral George Blioumis.

During his visit to France, Panagiotopoulos is scheduled to meet with Mr. Eric Trapier CEO of Dassault Aviation and his French counterpart the Minister of DefenseMrs. Florence Parley.