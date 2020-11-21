Greek community president in Armenia: History repeated itself and Armenia was left alone again

The president of the Greeks of Armenia spoke with Proto Thema about the tragedy in Artsakh that Armenians are facing after the military loss against the Turkish-sponsored invasion by the Azerbaijani military and Syrian mercenaries.

“Unfortunately, an entire generation of Armenians perished in the vortex of the war,” Maria Lazareva, president of the Union of Greek Communities of Armenia said when describing the frustration and anger people are feeling over the new national tragedy they are experiencing after the defeat in Artsakh.

In recent days, thousands of people are finding themselves to soon be under Azeri rule and have taken refuge in Armenia or areas of Artsakh protected by Russian peacekeepers.

Many are burning their homes and reclaiming the bones of their dead to take them with them.

“History repeats itself and Armenia was once again left alone. Thousands of Armenians in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are fleeing to the Free Zones or to Armenia,” she explained.

“The situations is reminiscent of what these people experienced during the 1915 Genocide by the Young Turks. People in Armenia open the doors wide to those in need of a shelter, offering them a temporary shelter, clothes, food,” said Lazareva.

“It is a national voluntary effort in these difficult times,” said added, noting that the defense forces had to face not only Azerbaijan on the battlefield, but also its supporters, including Turkey and Israel, which provided it with means and know-how.

At the same time, the political crisis in Yerevan is intensifying, with opposition parties and thousands of people continuing to protest against the government of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, blaming it for the national tragedy the country is experiencing.

On Monday, President Armen Sargsyan also directly demanded the resignation of the Pashinyan government and the formation of a National Unity government that will call new elections thereafter.

“Unfortunately, during these difficult times for Armenia, society is dangerously divided into two camps. One side claims that Russia intervened well, otherwise the bloodshed would continue and the catastrophe would be complete,” said the president of the Greek community.

“The other side speaks of betrayal and national catastrophe,” she continued.

“During difficult times, it is important for there to be unity between the Armenians in the national center and the Diaspora, in order to heal the wounds left behind by the last war,” she explained.

“There are still prisoners, people missing and an unspecified number of dead. Efforts to host and rehabilitate refugees have begun in both the free zones of Artsakh and in Armenia, but this will take time,” said Lazareva.

There was one Greek who died in Artsakh. The martyr was a student born in Armenia but studying in Russia who had returned to defend Artsakh, as previously reported by Greek City Times.

Lazareva also categorically denied a list that was made public with the names of seven non-commissioned Greek officers who fought in Artsakh, with two losing their lives.

“This is fake news and propaganda, which has absolutely nothing to do with reality,” she concluded.