Greek Americans rally in solidarity with Greece over Terrorist State of Turkey border standoff

Hundreds of Greek Americans rallied in New York’s Astoria district on Sunday to express their solidarity with Greece amid recent developments on the land border with Turkey.



Addressing a crowd, many holding Greek flags and banners against Turkey’s aggressive stance against Greece, Nicole Malliotakis, NY state assembly member for Brooklyn/Staten Island and candidate for Congress, said that, “Just like the USA, Greece has the right to secure its borders.”

“The European Union must understand that the borders of Greece are the borders of Europe and they have an obligation to back Greece against Turkey’s bullying and Turkey’s threats,” she said.



The demonstration was organized by local diaspora groups