Greek Aegean Airlines resumes flights to Yerevan with discount sale

Due to the Turkish-sponsored invasion of Artsakh by the Azerbaijani military and Syrian mercenaries, direct flights between Greece and Armenia, run by Aegean Airlines and Wizz Air, ended.

However, with the signing of the bitter ceasefire agreement on November 9, normalcy is slowly beginning to return to Armenia, Greek City Times reports.

Aegean Airlines will resume flights to Yerevan from Athens on March 31 with discounted prices.

The discounted flights to Yerevan will be available until January 11.

“If you are looking for an international holiday outside of Greece, why not consider Armenia and support the economy and people that have been devastated following the Turkish-sponsored invasion of Artsakh,” the media outlet said, sharing photos of Armenia’s sights.