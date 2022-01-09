Greece Samos: When Police and the media in Kahoot, Is the Samos Press ashamed or was it tamed by the police?

BY Sevan Nisanyan III

The arrest and attempt to deport Sevan Nisanyan to Turkey by Samos police was big news worldwide. All the major Greek news media (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) extensively covered the case at every step he took.

There were detailed articles in the Polish, Costa Rican, Malaysian, South African press as well as almost all western European news media. In Armenia, the homeland of Sevan, the country’s top news since New Year’s Eve until today. Everyone agreed that this was a huge scandal that would destroy Greece’s reputation as a civilized, democratic country. Meanwhile, Samos local press (6, 7) reported on the boy caught with 80 grams of marijuana, the man arrested cursing police and the lady in a car accident with injuries. Not a word for Nisanian.Is this indifference incompetence or is it deeply shameful cowardice? Or has the Samos police ordered the local press to keep his mouth shut for this despicable and stupid episode? And where are the Democrats, the progressive forces, the Samos human rights defenders? Are they too afraid or too ashamed to consider the consequences of this shameful-corrupt abuse of police power?