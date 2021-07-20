Greece: ‘Islamic Police’ enforce Sharia rules in the center of Athens, ‘terrorize’ people

This is what mass Muslim migration has brought to Athens now. What will it look like in five years? Ten? It will be extremely difficult for Greece to reverse this and assert its own laws and culture, because any attempt to do so will be denounced as “racist” and “Islamophobic.”

“‘Islamic Police’ in the center of Athens ‘terrorize’ foreigners,” translated from “«Ισλαμική Αστυνομία» στο κέντρο της Αθήνας «τρομοκρατεί» αλλοδαπούς,” To Vima, July 19, 2021 (thanks to Greek City Times):

The center of Athens is at the mercy of foreign gangs and the so-called “Islamic Police,” which ensures the faithful observance of Islamic rules.

The actions of a complex criminal organization and the so-called “Moutawins,” who enforce Sharia observance, have caused terror to thousands of peaceful refugees and immigrants.

Working people, who have built houses and shops and are trying to make a living every day, have become prey in the hands of savage criminals and fanatical Muslims.

In the case of the “Islamic Police,” according to complaints that have come to the notice of the “NEWS,” these are extremists who essentially “patrol” in the hangouts of foreigners, terrorizing them and enforcing religious laws.

The self-appointed “religious police,” often holding folding clubs, do not hesitate to brutally beat men and women who do not follow, according to their standards, the rules of Islam.

If, e.g., a woman does not wear her headscarf properly, or if they do not apply the sharia.

According to the information, an incident of savage beating of an Iranian citizen was recorded last May. The perpetrators were foreigners who found the unfortunate woman in the area of ​​Agios Panteleimon and beat her badly.

According to police sources, the incident was said to be related to groups of foreigners who occasionally take to the streets to enforce Muslim rules.

Patrols

“It simply came to our notice then. There are many more that are either hidden or characterized as settling accounts or robbery. “But they have clear religious characteristics and they are definitely the so-called Moutawins,” a police official told the “NEWS.”

Similar attacks were recorded in the period 2017-2018, when groups of immigrants from Bangladesh were organized and made similar attacks. The “Moutawins” attacked a couple of their compatriots, tying up the man and beating the woman because she had not covered her face.

The “patrols” in Omonia, in Vathi Square, in Metaxourgio, in Kypseli, increase during the Ramadan period. The “Islamic Police” look for those who do not respect the holiday and beat or intimidate them.

Two Muslim women were beaten by strangers when they passed in front of a mosque during the days of Ramadan, while it is rumored that a woman without a headscarf was beaten and insulted in a shop in the center of Athens.

Although immigrant organizations do not confirm the incidents, possibly fearing the consequences, what prevails in the center is the “Moutawin” terror and the omerta.

Their mission is to convert non-believers, the so-called Dawa, and to discipline indifferent Muslims and teach them the rules they must follow in the Muslim community.

Afghans, Pakistanis and Bangladeshi nationals make up the majority of patrols, although incidents have dropped recently.

Of course, the “Islamic Police” is not a Greek phenomenon. Similar religious attacks have been reported in Germany, France and Italy….

Nigerians, Somalis, Moroccans, Afghans and Algerians often clash over control of squares such as Victoria, St. Panteleimon, Pedion tou Areos, Koliatsou and Kypseli….

Source: https://www.jihadwatch.org/2021/07/greece-islamic-police-enforce-sharia-rules-in-the-center-of-athens-terrorize-people