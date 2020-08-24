Greece irked by Germany in standoff with Turkey

Athens wants more support from Berlin in Eastern Mediterranean.

By NEKTARIA STAMOULI

ATHENS — Greece is getting annoyed with Germany. Again.

This time, Greek officials are frustrated that they have not received more support in their military standoff with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean from their fellow EU member and Europe’s economic powerhouse.

The tension between Athens and Berlin is not nearly as high as during the last financial crisis, when furious Greeks blamed their biggest creditor for an overdose of painful austerity. But it does have at least faint echoes of that discord.

“We and Germany have a completely different perspective of how we should deal with our neighbor. We cannot continue to caress them — Turkey has abandoned the Western values once and for all; the appeasement period has ended,” a senior Greek diplomat declared. “Germany has a misconception about the intentions of the other side.”

The diplomat insisted that the two sides remain close. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit both Athens and Ankara on Tuesday, a visit that Berlin hopes will help to mediate a dialogue between Greece and Turkey that could start as soon as late next week.

Another sign of Greek frustration came after Germany’s ambassador to Athens, Ernst Reichel, tweeted about an Ottoman governor who ruled over parts of modern-day Greece.

But such is the depth of disagreement between Greece and Germany up to now that it has spilled over into another pressing issue facing the EU — the crisis in Belarus.

In a videoconference of EU foreign ministers earlier this month, Athens blocked a joint statement on Belarus because Berlin would not accept the tough language it wanted on Turkish action in the Eastern Mediterranean and a reference to a Greek-Egyptian maritime demarcation deal, according to several EU diplomats.

Instead of a joint declaration from the 27 ministers, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had to issue a statement on his own.

“Ali Pasha, Ottoman governor aka Lion of Ioannina, tried to create an independent state in Epirus. He failed and was killed. His headless body was buried here. In another story, he had 18 local maidens drowned because they refused to join his harem,” he wrote while on holiday in that area this month.

Within minutes, Reichel received hundreds of replies from Greeks accusing him of insensitivity given the current standoff with Turkey.

The criticism appeared to get under the ambassador’s skin, who responded with some rather undiplomatic language: “Dear haters,” he tweeted. “What upsets you here: That I sympathize with Ali Pasha, who rebelled against the Ottomans? Or that I don’t sympathize with him? And what has Ali Pasha to do with today’s situation?”

German officials and the German embassy in Athens declined to comment.

Seismic standoff

The latest in a long line of confrontations between Greece and Turkey began on August 10, when an official Turkish vessel the Oruç Reis laid cables for seismic research in what Greece considers its continental shelf, south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo.

Dozens of Greek and Turkish navy flotillas are lined up in the area against each other and diplomats fear an accidental or deliberate escalation could spark a full-blown conflict. A Greek frigate collided with a Turkish ship earlier this month. Late on Sunday, Turkey issued a new navigational warning (aka Navtex) saying it would extend seismic research in the area for four more days, until Thursday.