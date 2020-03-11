Greece closes all schools and universities for two weeks amid #coronavirus fears

Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias announced on Tuesday that all of the country’s schools and universities will remain closed for the next fourteen days, according to Greek Reporter.

This comes as Athens intensifies its efforts to tackle the Covid19 Coronavirus outbreak, in a desperate effort to get ahead of the spread of the disease.

All levels of the country’s educational institutions, starting from kindergartens all the way up to universities, will remain closed for fourteen days, beginning on Wednesday, March 11.

The decision covers both public and private schools.

Kikilias also said that special care will be taken by the state for those parents who work as well as for the businesses affected by the emergency measures.