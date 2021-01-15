Greece: Al-Nusra member 33-year-old Syrian arrested in Thessaloniki

Wanted for being a fighter of the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front, a Syrian man was arrested in a migrant camp in Thessaloniki after Dutch law enforcement authorities executed an arrest warrant.

He is a 33-year-old Syrian man who, according to Dutch prosecution documents, has been linked to terrorism-related acts.

The 33-year-old allegedly lived in the Netherlands, where he had been granted refugee status.

His wife lives in Greece, as well as their two minor children.

After his arrest by the Counter-Terrorism Service, he was taken to the Thessaloniki Appellate Prosecutor’s Office to launch his extradition proceedings to the Netherlands.

He remains in custody and according to what became known, the 33-year-old consented to his extradition.

The Al-Nusra Front are the most powerful terrorist group operating in Syria, particularly out of Idlib province on the border with Turkey.

Turkey has been one of the main backers of the Al-Nusra Front and continue to support them with armaments, medical assistance, intelligence and funds.