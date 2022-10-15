Grand Council of Geneva adopts resolution calling for recognizing Artsakh-Armenains’ right to self-determination 

The Grand Council of the Swiss Canton and Republic of Geneva adopted a resolution on October 14, which is calling on the Swiss Federal Assembly (parliament) to condemn Azerbaijan’s latest aggression against Armenia and take measures so that the actions of Azerbaijan are not funded from the revenues received from the sale of Azerbaijani raw materials in Switzerland. report ARMENPRESS.

The resolution also calls for recognizing the right of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh to self-determination and doing everything possible for the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war.

The resolution entitled “For the Survival of Armenia” has been initiated jointly by a number of members of the Social Democratic Party and the Christian Democratic People’s Party of Switzerland.