Goris mayor: How are we supposed to defend Syunik amid split in society?

No new incidents involving Azerbaijani servicemen have been recorded in Syunik Province of Armenia recently, however the fact remains that the enemy is on Armenia’s sovereign territory, Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan told reporters outside the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan’s Kentron and Nork-Marash administrative districts on Wednesday, referring to the current situation in the border region.

He noted that Azeri forces are stationed at an area of 3.5 kilometers near Black Lake in Syunik. At the same time, he added that he does not have information about the specific number of Azerbaijanis remaining stationed in Armenia’s territory. “I don’t think anyone can provide clear information about how many Azerbaijanis are stationed in the trenches. Maybe their entire army is deployed a few kilometers away from the forces visible to us,” Arushanyan said.

According to the Goris mayor, migration from the region has increased due to the current situation and atmosphere.

“Recently, the head of the administrative district of Khndzoresk said that around 60 young men have already left the village due to the lack of work after the loss of our historical homeland we had liberated,” he said.

In addition, according to him, the current situation prevents people from making plans for the future. He stated the people in Syunik are divided into two camps.

“We in Goris struggled against any divisions and we did achieve a result, but now the situation is the same; they have divided the city into two camps and are trying to split the society. We have ended up in a very dangerous situation. And how are we supposed to defend Syunik tomorrow amid a split in society? We will naturally assume the defense of our homeland, but a split in our society is very dangerous,” Arushanyan said.