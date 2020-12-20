Goris Mayor: Azerbaijanis flag flies near Armenian village

Azerbaijanis flag has been seen near the Armenian village.

Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan wrote on his Facebook that the flag flies at the M-2 section of Vorotan, and the enemy has reached the village.

“Today you gave the enemy the historical land with your own hands, which was kept with blood, you gave our settlements to the Turk. An Azerbaijani must stand a few meters from Vorotan,” he said.

Niko Azerbaijan flag is covered in Vorotan part of M2, the enemy reached the village. In an hour they reach Shurnukh. This is the part that we were together with Karahunji, Vorotan’s troops and army 26 km ago and kept at blood price We are so that the enemy does not enter our families. Today you presented the historical land held by your hands to the enemy, you took our settlements to the mouth of the Turks. From which metres azerbaijani should stand, what heart should he continue to live and do? You were about this I say that the borders are safe, tomorrow you want to reach Kapan and greet the enemy along the road with your hands? What face are you coming to Syunik? Vorotani, Shurnukhi, Khndzoreski residents after all this time, you still have to convince them that their safety doesn’t depend on hair? Every minute of your office is a serious threat to our country, we lose every minute of land and take our people to destruction. Don’t think that by correcting the fake farm Syunik, you will break the spirit of Syunik. Syunik. Syunik won’t tolerate any inner traitor , nor the external enemy. Syunik is united always and no one doubts that traitors and Turks who opened the gates of the marz will be cleaned from this land.