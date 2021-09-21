Google celebrates Armenia’s Independence Day

Today’s Google Doodle is dedicated to Armenia’s Independence Day.

On September 21, 2020 Armenia celebrates the 30th anniversary of independence.

Illustrated in the Doodle artwork is Armenia’s red-blue-and-orange flag, which was first officially flown for almost three years after the nation’s initial proclamation of freedom in 1918.

The design was officially reestablished in 1990 after Armenia adopted its Declaration of Independence, and the flag continues to serve as a symbol of Armenian freedom, resilience, and natural beauty today.