GLENDALE – On March 29, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador held a virtual meeting with the Secretary of State of Washington Kim Wyman.

GLENDALE – On March 29, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Armen Baibourtian held a virtual meeting with the Secretary of State of Washington Kim Wyman. The Consul General noted that the establishment of close cooperation with the State of Washington on the U.S. West Coast is considered to be among important priorities for the Consulate General of Armenia, as the State of Washington is one of the leading U.S. states in very many respects.

Washington is on the top of the list of most prosperous, wealthiest, liberal, and technologically advanced states in the U.S.A.

Ambassador Baibourtian presented Armenia’s scope of interests in connection with the State of Washington. This relates to the business sector, clean and other top-notch technologies, the state legislative field, etc. Washington’s extremely successful experience in developing tech industry and agriculture simultaneously deserves to be studied and applied. Those sectors of the economy in Washington are being developed on the basis of legislation that ensures environmental protection and sustainable development in compliance with the established high standards of nature protection.

The Consul General presented the educational basis and technological progress in Armenia, the huge potential and prospects for the advancement of high and information technologies sector. Washington State is known for its achievements in the field of high-tech and IT. Besides, headquarters of the largest U.S. companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks, Costco, Boeing, etc., are located in Washington State.

Ambassador Baibourtian outlined the opportunities for cooperation in the manufacturing sectors of transportation and communication equipment, metals and metal products, chemicals, and machinery. communication and transport equipment sectors. He also told Secretary Wyman that Armenia, having a dynamically developing sector of agriculture and food processing industry, is interested in cooperation with Washington State in those spheres as well. He mentioned that a conducive bilateral legal framework for cooperation can be forged through a framework agreement on cooperation based on a precedent of such an agreement that Armenia has with California.

Secretary Kim Wyman expressed her satisfaction with the initial steps of cooperation and expressed her interest in the outlined areas of cooperation. She was hopeful that the forthcoming discussions dedicated to developing bilateral cooperation would take place during the visit of the Consul General of Armenia to Washington. The Secretary of State invited the Consul General to visit Olympia, capital of Washington, expressing hope that the lockdown at the Capitol will be removed in the near future with the improvement of pandemic related situation. She also expressed her appreciation of the Armenian-American community, which stands out for its effective involvement in all spheres of American life.

Kim Wyman is the only Republican statewide elected official in Washington She serves in the position of Secretary of State since January 2013. Secretary Wyman supervises state and local elections, oversees the State Corporations and Charities Division, the Washington State Library, Washington Talking Book and Braille Library and State Archives.

ԼՈՍ ԱՆՋԵԼՈՒՍՈՒՄ ՀՀ ԳԼԽԱՎՈՐ ՀՅՈՒՊԱՏՈՍ, ԴԵՍՊԱՆ ԱՐՄԵՆ ԲԱՅԲՈՒՐԴՅԱՆԸ ՀԱՆԴԻՊՈՒՄ ՈՒՆԵՑԱՎ ՎԱՇԻՆԳՏՈՆ ՆԱՀԱՆԳԻ ՔԱՐՏՈՒՂԱՐ ՔԻՄ ՈՒԱՅՄԵՆԻ ՀԵՏ

ԳԼԵՆԴԵՅԼ- Մարտի 29-ին Լոս Անջելեսում ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոս, արտակարգ և լիազոր դեսպան Արմեն Բայբուրդյանը հեռավար հանդիպում ունեցավ Վաշինգտոնի նահանգային քարտուղար Քիմ Ուայմենի հետ։ Գլխավոր հյուպատոսը նշեց, որ ԱՄՆ արևմտյան ափում Հայաստանի համար գերակայություն է համարվում Վաշինգտոն նահանգի հետ սերտ գործակցության հաստատումը՝ որպես երկրի կարևորագույն առաջատար նահանգներից մեկը։ Վաշինգտոնը համարվում է ԱՄՆ-ի ամենաբարեկեցիկ, ամենահարուստ, ազատական և տեխնոլոգիապես առավել զարգացած նահանգների սանդղակի ամենավերևում գտնվողներից մեկը։Գլխավոր հյուպատոսը ներկայցրեց Հայաստանի հետաքրքրությունների շրջանակը` Վաշինգտոն նահանգի հետ կապված: Դա վերաբերում է գործարար որոլտին, մաքուր և այլ գերժամանակակից տեխնոլոգիաներին, նահանգային օրենսդրական դաշտին և այլն։ Վաշինգտոնի չափազանց հաջողված փորձառությունը՝ ուղղված զուգահեռաբար գիտատար արդյունաբերության ու գյուղատնտեսության զարգացմանը, արժանի է ուսումնասիրության և կիրառման։ Եվ դա Վաշինգտոնում իրականացվում է խարսխված այնպիսի օրենսդրության վրա, որն ապահովում է բնության լիակատար պաշտպանությունը և բնապահպանության սահմանված բարձր չափանիշների պահպանումը։Դեսպան Բայբուրդյանը ներկայացրեց Հայաստանում տեխնոլոգիական առաջընթացը, բարձր տեխնոլոգիաների և տեղեկատվական տեխնոլոգիաների ոլորտի ներուժն ու հեռանկարները։Վաշինգտոն նահանգն աչքի է ընկնում բարձր և տեղեկատվական տեխնոլոգիաների ոլորտի զգալի առաջընթացով։ Բացի այդ, այստեղ են տեղակայված խոշորագույն ամերիկյան ընկերությունների կենտրոնական գրասենյակներ, ինչպիսիք են՝ Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks, Costco, Boing և այլն։ Դեսպան Բայբուրդյանն ուրվագծեց քիմիական արդյունաբերության, մետաղամշակման, հաստոցաշինական, հաղորդակցության և տրանսպորտային սարքավորումների արտադրության ոլորտներում համագործակցության հնարավորությունները։ Նա նաև Քիմ Ուայմենին հայտնեց, որ Հայաստանը, ունենալով գյուղատնտեսության, սննդի վերամշակման դինամիկ զարգացող ոլորտներ, շահագրգռված է դիտարկել Վաշինգտոնի հետ գործակցությունը նաև այդ ոլորտներում։ Ընդ որում, համագործակցության համար օրենսդրական նպաստավոր դաշտ կարող է ստեղծվել շրջանակային համաձայնագրի համատեքստում, ինչի ստորագրման նախադեպը Հայաստանն ունի Կալիֆորնիա նահանգի հետ։Քիմ Ուայմենը գոհունակություն հայտնեց համագործակցության առաջին քայլերի առիթով և հեռանկարային գնահատեց համագործակցության նշված ոլորտները։ Նա հույս հայտնեց, որ խոր համագործակցություն ծավալելուն նվիրված առաջիկա քննարկումները տեղի կունենան ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոսի՝ Վաշինգտոնի նահանգ կատարելիք այցի ընթացքում։ Նահանգի քարտուղարը հրավիրեց ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոսին այցելել Վաշինգտոնի մայրաքաղաք Օլիմպիա, հույս հայտնելով որ առաջիկայում համավարակից բխող իրավիճակը թույլ կտա գործադիրին աշխատանքները սկսել Կապիտոլիումում։ Նա իր գնահատանքի խոսքն ասաց ամերիկահայ համայնքի վերաբերյալ, որն աչքի է ընկնում ամերիկյան կյանքի և իրողությունների բոլոր ոլորտներում իր արդյունավետ ներգրավվածությամբ։

Կիմ Ուայմենը Վաշինգտոն նահանգի միակ ընտրված հանրապետական պաշտոնյան է։ Նա զբաղեցնում է նահանգի քարտուղարի պաշտոնը 2013 թվականի հունվարից։