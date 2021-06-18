GLENDALE Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles hosted a reception in honor of Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian

GLENDALE – On June 17, the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles hosted a reception in honor of Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian to express gratitude for the Council member’s consistent support to Armenia and Artsakh. The reception was attended by public, religious, political and cultural leaders and community representatives. After the welcoming remarks by Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, speeches were delivered by Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, the Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America, Salpi Ghazarian, Director of the University of Southern California’s (USC) Institute of Armenian Studies, prominent lawyer Rafi Ourfalian, and Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian of the California State Assembly. The speakers highly appreciated the work of Councilmember Krekorian for the sake of the Homeland. All the clergymen present at the event said a prayer for Paul Krekorian and his wife Dr. Tamar Krekorian.In his speech,

Consul General of Armenia Ambassador Armen Baibourtian noted the importance of Paul Krekorian’s activities and efforts for the City of Los Angeles, the State of California, the U.S. as well as Armenia and Artsakh in both capacities of an Assemblymember of the California State Assembly and a Councilmember of the Los Angeles City Council. “There are many examples that attest to Paul Krekorian’s full and unwavering devotion towards the welfare and betterment of the Homeland of Armenia and Artsakh,” said Ambassador Baibourtian in his speech. Back in 2012, the Los Angeles City Council adopted the Los Angeles-Shushi Friendship City agreement, and in 2013, the Los Angeles City Council recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh as a sovereign state by a special adopted resolution as a commitment to the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh. Within the first days of the Artsakh War in the fall of 2020, Paul Krekorian began to unite and consolidate California American political and state leaders in pursuit of ending the Azerbaijani unleashed war against Artsakh. As a result, and thanks to his efforts, on October 5, 2020, U.S. Congressmen, California Assembly leaders and members, and Los Angeles City Council leaders and officials spoke at a joint press conference.

During the 44-day war and in its aftermath, thanks to Paul Krekorian, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously adopted a resolution confirming the support of the City of Los Angeles to the people of the Republic of Artsakh. At Paul Krekorian’s initiative, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously adopted yet another resolution, in which it demanded Azerbaijan to immediately release the Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) and captured civilians. Moreover, November 9th was declared as a Day of Remembrance and Commemoration of the victims of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh.Ambassador Baibourtian added that “the continued support for Armenia and Artsakh also have a consolidating effect and a unifying role for the Armenian community of California”.LA City Councilmember Krekorian stated: “My response to the kind words of commendation and encouragement expressed today would be very brief – I was just doing my job. We should always be with our Homeland and cherish it.”In the concluding part of the program, Anna Mouradian, Chief of Staff of LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, presented certificates of appreciation to Councilmember Paul Krekorian and his spose Dr. Tamar on behalf of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.During the event, Armenian folk tunes were performed by duduk layer Jivan Gasparyan jr., the grandson of the world-famous Jivan Gasparyan, as well as guitar player Andranik Kzirian.



ԼՈՍ ԱՆՋԵԼԵՍՈՒՄ ՀՀ ԳԼԽԱՎՈՐ ՀՅՈՒՊԱՏՈՍՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ ԸՆԴՈՒՆԵԼՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ ԷՐ ԿԱԶՄԱԿԵՐՊԵԼ՝ Ի ՊԱՏԻՎ ԼՈՍ ԱՆՋԵԼԵՍԻ ՔԱՂԱՔԱՅԻՆ ԽՈՐՀՐԴԻ ԱՆԴԱՄ ՓՈԼ ԿՐԵԿՈՐՅԱՆԻ



ԳԼԵՆԴԵՅԼ – Հունիսի 17-ին Լոս Անջելեսում ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոսությունն ընդունելություն էր կազմակերպել՝ ի պատիվ Լոս Անջելեսի քաղաքային խորհրդի անդամ Փոլ Կրեկորյանի՝ երախտագիտություն հայտնելու Հայաստանին և Արցախին շարունակական աջակցության համար։ Ընդունելությանը ներկա էին համայնքի հասարակական, կրոնական, քաղաքական և մշակութային առաջնորդներ և գործիչներ։ ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոս, արտակարգ և լիազոր դեսպան Արմեն Բայբուրդյանի բարիգալստյան խոսքերից հետո ելույթով հանդես եկան Հայ առաքելական եկեղեցու Հյուսիսային Ամերիկայի Արևմտյան թեմի առաջնորդ Հովնան արքեպիսկոպոս Տերտերյանը, Հարավային Կալիֆորնիայի համալսարանի Հայկական ուսումնասիրությունների կենտրոնի ղեկավար Սալբի Ղազարյանը, ճանաչված իրավաբան Րաֆֆի Ուրֆալյանը և Կալիֆորնիայի նահանգային Ասամբլեայի անդամ Ադրին Նազարյանը։ Բոլոր ելույթ ունեցողները բարձր գնահատեցին Փոլ Կրեկորյանի հայրենանվեր գործունեությունը։ Ներկա գտնվող հոգևորականներն միասնաբար ազոթեցին Փոլ Կրեկորյանի և իր տիկնոջ՝ դոկտ․ Թամար Կրեկորյանի համար։ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոս, դեսպան Արմեն Բայբուրդյանն իր ելույթում կարևորեց Փոլ Կրեկորյանի հայանպաստ գործունեությունը, որով հայազգի գործիչն աչքի է ընկել և Կալիֆորնիայի նահանգային Ասամբլեայի անդամի պաշտոնում, և իբրև Լոս Անջելեսի քաղաքային խորհրդի անդամ։ «Բազմաթիվ են օրինակները, որոնք վկայում են հայրենիքին և Հայաստանի ու Արցախի բարօրությանը Փոլ Կրեկորյանի անմնացորդ նվիրումի մասին», իր ելույթում ասաց դեսպան Բայբուրդյանը։ Արցախյան պատերազմի հենց առաջին օրերին Փոլ Կրեկորյանը ձեռնամուխ եղավ ամերիկացի քաղաքական և պետական գործիչների համախմբմանը՝ հանուն Արցախի դեմ Ադրբեջանի կողմից սանձազերծված պատերազմի դադարեցման։ Նրա ջանքերի շնորհիվ 2020թ․ հոկտեմբերի 5-ին համատեղ մամուլի ասուլիսով հանդես եկան ԱՄՆ կոնգրեսականներ, Կալիֆորնիայի նահանգայի խորհրդարանի առաջնորդներ և անդամներ, Լոս Անջելեսի քաղաքային ղեկավարներ և պաշտոնյաներ։ Պատերազմի ավարտից հետո Փոլ Կրեկորյանի շնորհիվ Լոս Անջելեսի քաղաքային խորհուրդը միաձայն բանաձև ընդունեց, որով վերահաստատեց Լոս Անջելես քաղաքի աջակցությունը Արցախի Հանրապետության ժողովրդին։ Փոլ Կրեկորյանի նախաձեռնությամբ Լոս Անջելեսի քաղաքային խորհուրդը միաձայն մեկ այլ հռչակագիր ընդունեց, որով Ադրբեջանից պահանջեց անհապաղ ազատ արձակել հայ ռազմագերիներին և գերևարված խաղաղ բնակչությանը, ինպես նաև նոյեմբերի 9-ը հռչակվեց ադրբեջանական ագրեսիայի զոհերի հիշատակի օր։ Կրեկորյանի՝ Արցախին անվերապահ աջակցության վկայություններից է այն, որ դեռևս 2012 թվականին Լոս Անջելեսի քաղաքային խորհուրդը Լոս Անջելեսն ու Շուշին հռչակեց բարեկամ քաղաքներ, իսկ 2013 թվականին Լոս Անջելեսի քաղաքային խորհուրդը հատուկ ընդունած հռչակագրով ճանաչեց Արցախի անկախությունը՝ իբրև ինքնիշխան պետություն։«Հայաստանին և Արցախին շարունակական աջակցությունը նաև համախմբող դեր ունի Կալիֆորնիայի հայ համանքի համար», ասաց դեսպան Բայբուրդյանը։Լոս Անջելեսի քաղաքային խորհրդի անդամ Փոլ Կրեկորյանն իր խորին երախտագիտությունը հայտնեց ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոս, դեսպան Արմեն Բայբուրդյանին՝ իր պատվին ընդունելություն կազմակերպելու համար։ «Գնահատանքի այդ հրաշալի խոսքերը լսելով, ես կարող եմ միայն ասել, որ դա պարզապես իմ պարտականությունն է։ Մենք պետք է միշտ հայրենիքի կողքին լինենք և այն փայփայենք>>, նշեց Կրեկորյանը։Միջոցառման ընթացքում հնչեցին հայկական ժողովրդական մեղեդիներ հռչակավոր դուդուկահար Ջիվան Գասպարյանի թոռան՝ դուդուկահար կրտսեր Ջիվան Գասպարյանի և կիթառիստ Անդրանիկ Կզիրյանի կատարմամբ։