Glendale, CA. The “Armenian Festival” is CANCELED

“Armenian Festival” scheduled for December 11, 2021 on Artsakh Avenue in Glendale.

❗❗❗Հաշվի առնելով Հայաստանի հանդեպ Ադրբեջանի ագրեսիան և անվտանգային մարտահրավերները՝ Լոս Անջելեսում ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոսությունը չեղյալ է հայտարարում ս․ թ․ դեկտեմբերի 11-ին Գլենդեյլի Արցախ պողոտայում նախատեսված <<Հայկական փառատոն>>-ը։ Երախտագիտություն ենք հայտնում բոլոր մասնակիցներին, աջակիցներին և Գլենդեյլ քաղաքի աշխատակազմին ցուցաբերած օժանդակության համար։ Այս դժվար պահին մեր բոլորի համախմբվածությունը և օժանդակությունը պետք է ուղղված լինի հայրենիքին սատարելու նպատակին։

❗❗❗Taking into account Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia and security challenges, the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles cancels the “Armenian Festival” scheduled for December 11, 2021 on Artsakh Avenue in Glendale. We thank all the participants and supporters, as well as the City of Glendale staff for their assistance. At this difficult time, the unity and efforts of all of us should be aimed at supporting the Homeland.