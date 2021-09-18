Gevorg Petrosyan: Opposition seems to have forgotten about the street struggle

Former MP Gevorg Petrosyan, who is participating in the protest action against the Independence Day celebration, calls on citizens to join the protest to prevent ‘ignorant authorities befouling the people’s holidays.’ He also appealed to opposition with the same message.

“The parliamentary opposition are the ones who deliver people’s wishes and they should lead this movement also to restrict the brutal actions of the law enforcement. Today, the opposition seems to have forgotten about the street struggle, and I call on them to come and stand by the people,” said Petrosyan.

He stressed that people who have gathered at Charles Aznavour Square have not done so for personal matters but struggle for the interest of the Republic of Armenia and against the leadership who ruins the state.

To remind, a protest action against the September 21 Independence Day celebration is underway near Moscow cinema in Yerevan. Dozens of police officers are deployed in Charles Aznavour Square. Several participants have been detained.